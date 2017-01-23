Spacious on the inside and impregnable from the outside, the safe was solid and weighty – a real monster of a box. Indeed, opening its thick metal door would take some serious work. But when a safe-cracker who goes by the name of unkapier did finally gain to access to the safe’s interior, he was richly rewarded…
“I’m a locksmith,” wrote unkapier in 2014 on the image-sharing website Imgur. “Got to open this safe today,” he added as he shared photos of his exploit. And what a safe it was! Now defunct, the Mosler Safe Company used to manufacture boxes and bank vaults from 1874 to the turn of the 21st century.
In fact, Mosler vaults were renowned for their impenetrability. During the Second World War, Mosler vaults installed in the Mitsui Bank in Hiroshima, Japan, even survived the bomb dropped on the city. They just don’t make ‘em like that anymore.
This Morbidly Obese Man Trolled Bodybuilders Online – Until One Day They Turned The Tables On Him
20 Celebrities You Never Knew Were Homeless Before They Found Fame
Nostradamus Apparently Predicted Donald Trump’s Presidency – And We’d Better Prepare For The Worst
After This Broody Fireman Delivered A Stranger’s Baby, He Went Home With A New Family Member
Kylie Jenner’s $6 Million Californian Mansion Is Insanely Lavish For A Teenager’s Pad
Deep Beneath The Streets Of One Midwestern City Lurks A Creepy Labyrinth Of Abandoned Tunnels
When People Heard Faint Cries Coming From A Parking Lot Drain, They Embarked On An Epic Rescue
20 Sport Stars Who Made It Even Bigger After Quitting
20 Things About Bonanza The Cartwright Clan Kept Close To Their Chests
20 Eye-Popping Facts About NASA That Are Totally Out Of This World
After Their Baby Daughter Died, These Parents Believed She Told Them To Do Something Wonderful
20 NFL Players Who Did Truly Awful Things