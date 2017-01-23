ADVERTISEMENT

Spacious on the inside and impregnable from the outside, the safe was solid and weighty – a real monster of a box. Indeed, opening its thick metal door would take some serious work. But when a safe-cracker who goes by the name of unkapier did finally gain to access to the safe’s interior, he was richly rewarded…

“I’m a locksmith,” wrote unkapier in 2014 on the image-sharing website Imgur. “Got to open this safe today,” he added as he shared photos of his exploit. And what a safe it was! Now defunct, the Mosler Safe Company used to manufacture boxes and bank vaults from 1874 to the turn of the 21st century.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, Mosler vaults were renowned for their impenetrability. During the Second World War, Mosler vaults installed in the Mitsui Bank in Hiroshima, Japan, even survived the bomb dropped on the city. They just don’t make ‘em like that anymore.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT