20 Lottery Winners Who Did The Stupidest Things After Hitting The Jackpot

Who doesn’t dream of landing those winning numbers? Everyone fantasizes about winning the lottery and being showered in millions. You can kiss your job goodbye and live happily ever after, floating in your private swimming pool… Right? That’s what we all like to think. However, many of those who win the lottery eventually end up in even worse shape than they started – hard to believe but true. People make all kinds of stupid mistakes when they hit the big time, from making lousy investments to blowing it all on drugs. Here we gather 20 of the dumbest decisions that people made after landing the jackpot.

20. Evelyn Adams

It’s hard to believe the luck of Evelyn Adams. She didn’t just win the lottery, she won it twice. The two prizes in 1985 and 1986 totaled an impressive $5.4 million, in fact. Unfortunately, that was where her lucky streak ended. Evelyn took her money and dropped it into the slot machines of Atlantic City, one quarter at a time. She lost it all and by the beginning of the 21st century was back in a trailer.

19. Michael Carroll

In 2002 a 19-year-old waste collector lived every working man’s dream when he won the equivalent of $15.4 million in the U.K. National Lottery. Michael Carroll promptly began blowing his winnings on houses, cars and piles of cocaine. A mere four years later, he was taking out loans to pay for, as he put it, his “party lifestyle.” And by 2010 he was back in his old job.

