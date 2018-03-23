A Man Apparently Demanded To Be Buried With All His Money, So His Wife Concocted An Ingenious Plan

ADVERTISEMENT

No matter how much wealth you accumulate during your time on Earth, when you draw your final breath, you can’t take it with you. That is, unless you request to have your fortune buried with you. And one man reportedly did just that. However, the story goes that his widow wasn’t entirely on board with his proposal – and in response, she came up with an absolutely genius plan.

The experience of losing a loved one can be a difficult time for anyone. Indeed, while you might not get along with every member of your family, it’s still heartbreaking to lose them. However, many people are able to make an impact on the world after their passing.

Indeed, it’s not at all uncommon to hear of people leaving dying wishes to be enacted after their deaths. Respecting these wishes can often be challenging, though.

