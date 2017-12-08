This Man Bought An Old Desk For Just $40 – But The Papers He Found In It Transformed A Family’s Life

By Ken Macdonald
December 8, 2017
Image: YouTube/WCVB Channel 5 Boston

Auctions can be exciting events. After all, there’s a chance you might pick up something that looks like a piece of junk but turns out to be a priceless antique. Phil LeClerc may have had that in mind when he spent $40 on a secondhand desk at Kelley Auctions in Holbrook, Massachusetts. However, what he found inside it would actually dramatically change a family’s life.

Image: YouTube/WCVB Channel 5 Boston

Marg-e Kelley, who ran Kelley Auctions with her family, knows just how exciting auctions can be. In an interview with The Boston Globe in October 2014, coincidentally just a month before LeClerc bought his $40 desk, she was asked what was the highest price she’d sold an item for at auction.

Image: Voorhees Craftsman

In answer to the question, Kelley replied, “A Gustav Stickley desk organizer in 2007, with inlay by Harvey Ellis; there were only six made. It went for $214,500. The lady who brought it in tried to sell it to us for a few hundred dollars, but we said we’d auction it for her.”

