This Man Disappeared Over A Decade Ago. Then His Wife Recognized A Face 1,000 Miles From Their Home

It’s January in Queensland, Australia, and single mom Sandie Gillette is out shopping with her two sons. Suddenly, a man approaches who appears shockingly familiar. And when he takes off his sunglasses, she is left in no doubt. It’s her long-lost husband, a man she last saw ten years ago – and 1,000 miles away.

The story began back in 2006, when Sandie and her husband, Russell Jenkin, were living in the Melbourne suburb of Werribee. From the outside, the couple appeared to be living a perfectly normal life. They shared a home in the sprawling neighborhood, some 20 miles from the city center, and had two young sons.

On September 22, 2006, Ethan was four, and his brother, Charlie, was two. But even though the boys were still young, they were about to have their lives turned upside down. That day, Sandie and Russell got into an argument. And while Russell continued to watch the football, Sandie took Ethan and Charlie into another room.

