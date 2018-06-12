This Man Discovered A Rusty Old Box In His Yard, And Inside Lay A Cache Of Treasure Worth $52,000

ADVERTISEMENT

The homeowner had assumed that it was nothing more than junk. In fact, the metal box decaying under a tangle of ivy in his Staten Island garden had been left undisturbed for years. But when he eventually prized it open, the man discovered a haul of precious items that left him stunned.

Matthew Emanuel, who has lived on the property with his wife Maria for close to half a decade, works for the firm Bernard Herold & Co as a financial adviser. His house is located in the exclusive greenbelt neighborhood of Todt Hill.

The chances of stumbling upon buried loot in your own backyard are so remote that Emanuel’s discovery can only be described as incredible good fortune. And like many of us, he had entertained childhood dreams of finding buried treasure. Astonishingly, though, he actually did.

