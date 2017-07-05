This Man Was Renovating His Kitchen When He Cut Into The Ceiling And Found A Hidden Purse

By Richard Arghiris
July 5, 2017
Image: Megan Kapsidis/Facebook

Bobby Kapsidis was in the process of renovating his mother’s house in Holiday, Florida, when he made a rare and exciting discovery. Indeed, as he was taking apart a soffit with a crowbar, an unusual object tumbled out of the ceiling and hit him right in the face…

Image: Megan Kapsidis/Facebook

Bobby, 34, an aircraft mechanic from Sierra Vista, Arizona, had bought the house with his wife Megan, 31, in 2009. Moreover, on June 1, 2017, they arrived in Holiday to begin repairs on it. “Finally in Florida and working on our house!” Megan wrote on Facebook. “Some before and during pictures just to show that we haven’t burnt the palace down yet…”

Image: Megan Kapsidis/Facebook

Their renovation plans included repainting the walls and removing an obtrusive soffit that jutted across the kitchen ceiling. However, all work came to a halt with the surprise discovery. What’s more, after Megan published photos of it on Facebook, national news outlets were knocking on their door.

