A Man Says His Apartment Is Haunted By A Dead Child – And He Claims These Photos Prove It

Do you believe in ghosts? Even if your answer is a resolute “no,” you may find yourself swayed by the story of Dear David. New York cartoonist Adam Ellis claims that a young boy of that name is haunting his apartment. And the spooky goings-on the artist has regaled his Twitter followers with are eerily convincing. But internet users are always quick to say, “Pics or it didn’t happen.” So now Ellis claims he has unnerving photographs to prove the phantom presence is not fiction.

Supernatural sightings are still surprisingly common among people of many faiths and none all over the world. In fact, there are countless claims that ancient structures are haunted, from the Rome Colosseum to the pyramids of Giza. Tourists and staff at that site have reportedly witnessed ghosts of a pharaoh and the cursed pyramid discoverer Howard Carter. Nonetheless, apparently it is not just world-famous historic haunts that apparitions like to hang out at.

Yes, there are also numerous claims of spirits appearing in more modest apartment buildings and houses across the globe. And one such claim comes from Adam Ellis, a cartoonist based in New York. His story encompasses all manner of strange, unexplained occurrences and spooky phenomena, all of which point to the apparent existence of something out of this world.

