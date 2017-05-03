This Man Spent 36 Years Carving Through The Mountains To Bring His Village The Lifeblood It So Needed

ADVERTISEMENT

In a remote settlement in rural China, one man is reaching the end of a lifelong mission. For decades, his home and his kin have been struggling to survive. Finally, after more than 35 years of trying, Huang Dafa’s masterpiece is complete – and the village of Caowangba can thrive once more.

Caowangba is located in Guizhou, a province in the south west of China. It’s a region famous for its countryside villages, as well as its abundance of natural resources. However, back in 1959 Caowangba and its inhabitants suddenly found themselves running dangerously low on what they needed to survive.

ADVERTISEMENT

That year, a devastating drought hit the village. As a result, all the nearby sources of water for drinking and irrigation began to dry up. Soon the villagers were forced to share one single well between their families – and even that was often not enough.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT