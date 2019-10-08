Former mechanic and marine Mick Dodge traipses through the Hoh Rainforest in Washington state wearing clothes made of buckskin, and he has no shoes on his feet. His long, grey hair and matching beard indicate that he’s been here for a while; in fact, Dodge has managed to make a life in the wild for roughly 20 years.
Here’s How This Former Marine Has Managed To Survive In The Rainforest For 20 Years
Dodge hasn’t always lived this way; he spent six years serving in the U.S. Marine Corps and even served in the Vietnam War. But something called him to a more natural way of life. First, it meant he ditched the soles of his shoes to go barefoot, but that didn’t quench his desire for simplicity.