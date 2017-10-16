A Man Won A Storage Unit At Auction – And Inside Lay The Secret Journals Of A Famous Death Rower

By Richard Arghiris
October 16, 2017
Image: WMCA via Arkansas Times

When Rob Horn bought an abandoned storage unit in Little Rock, Arkansas, he thought it contained a heap of old paperbacks – and little else. “I just saw a bunch of books,” he told WMC Action News 5 in June 2017. “I can sell books.” On closer inspection, however, the dozen or so boxes contained some personal journals. And the author of them was an infamous convicted murderer.

Image: via WMC Action News 5

Horn, a retired Arizona cop who had recently moved to Bull Shoals in northern Arkansas, couldn’t quite believe his luck. “What is it, one in a million to be the person who actually bought this stuff? Not very many people could be that lucky,” he said.

Image: via WMC Action News 5

In fact, the author of the journals is one of the most well-known and controversial death row inmates of the 20th century. Scores of films, books and documentaries have been produced about him. Moreover, he is an accomplished wordsmith. So in both a historical and literary sense, Horn had struck gold.

