A Man Won A Storage Unit At Auction – And Inside Lay The Secret Journals Of A Famous Death Rower

When Rob Horn bought an abandoned storage unit in Little Rock, Arkansas, he thought it contained a heap of old paperbacks – and little else. “I just saw a bunch of books,” he told WMC Action News 5 in June 2017. “I can sell books.” On closer inspection, however, the dozen or so boxes contained some personal journals. And the author of them was an infamous convicted murderer.

Horn, a retired Arizona cop who had recently moved to Bull Shoals in northern Arkansas, couldn’t quite believe his luck. “What is it, one in a million to be the person who actually bought this stuff? Not very many people could be that lucky,” he said.

In fact, the author of the journals is one of the most well-known and controversial death row inmates of the 20th century. Scores of films, books and documentaries have been produced about him. Moreover, he is an accomplished wordsmith. So in both a historical and literary sense, Horn had struck gold.

