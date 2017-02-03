This Man’s Bizarre Death Baffled Police For A Year – And The Plot Only Thickened When They Solved It

ADVERTISEMENT

It was a cool, damp December morning in 2015 when a cyclist came upon the body of an elderly man in a remote English beauty spot. He was clean-shaven, smartly dressed and – as police would soon discover – completely unknown to anyone in the local area. So began a baffling mystery that led investigators halfway around the world…

Saddleworth Moor, where the man was discovered, is a desolate plateau of gritstone slopes and vigorous streams. It is part of the Peak District National Park and the place where serial killers Ian Brady and Myra Hindley buried their child victims in the ’60s. The dead man was found on his back, arms at his side, on a hillside overlooking the Tame River near Oldham, Greater Manchester.

But the identity of the man, thought to be aged 65-75, was a complete mystery. Morticians at Royal Oldham Hospital gave him the nickname of Neil Dovestones, after the place where he was found. However, even more puzzling than his unknown identity was the deeply unpleasant cause of his death.

