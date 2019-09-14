Mark Hogancamp awoke from his coma in agony, and he was someplace he didn’t recognize. He gazed toward the ceiling trying to recall how he’d got there and how long he might have been unconscious. There was only one thing he knew for sure – the year was 1984. However, according to The Guardian, a figure next to him responded, “No. It’s 2000.”
When This Guy Who’d Been Brutally Beaten Woke From His Coma, He Created A Fake New World For Himself
Hogancamp’s memories of his life are limited to what other people have described, and notebooks and journals he’s kept since 1984. After he was nearly beaten to death in 2000 by five men in Kingston, New York, he remembers nothing of his wife or their five-year marriage, nor the fact that he ended up addicted to alcohol and alone.