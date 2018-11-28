A Michigan Woman Claims She And Her Family Lived In Perfect Harmony With A Tribe Of Bigfoots

ADVERTISEMENT

In Newaygo County, Michigan, Robin Lynn Pfeifer is stocking up on blueberry bagels from the local store. But the sweet treats aren’t intended for her own family of five. Instead, she plans on handing them out to the mysterious, hairy hominids that allegedly roam the woods around her rural home. Apparently, Pfeifer shares the land with a family of Bigfoot – and they’re not quite as frightening as you might think.

The roots of the Bigfoot legend date back to pre-Columbian times, when Native American tribes told stories of the wild men who inhabited the forests of North America. Back then, the creature had a number of different names, including Sesquac in British Columbia. Later, that would become the word Sasquatch that is still in use today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, reports of mysterious hominids can be found all around the world, from the Yeti or Abominable Snowman of the Himalayas to the Almas that reputedly stalk the peaks of Central Asia. It wasn’t until 1958, however, that North America’s own version became firmly cemented in the public consciousness.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT