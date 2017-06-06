Imagine not being able to stand up in the shower to wash your hair because the sheer weight of it when wet drags you to the floor. For one woman in the United States, this is part of her everyday life.
Tere Lynn Svetlecich Russell is an Illinois woman with a difference. It’s the 46-year-old’s unusual physical appearance that sets her apart from everyone else. And it’s what first caught her husband’s eye.
The fuss is all about her hair. And you only need to take one look at it to see why. Her stunning locks which cascade down her back measured an incredible 74 inches long in 2014.
-
This Dachshund Had A Giant Belly. Then Rescuers Were Floored When She Started Popping Out Pups
-
Bullies Called This 12-Year-Old Girl “Godzilla.” But 15 Years Later, The Boot’s On The Other Foot
-
This Girl Was Only Trying To Scare Her Boyfriend, But Tragically She Paid The Ultimate Price
-
The Rarely Heard Argentinean View Of The Falklands War Reveals A Very Different Side To The Story
-
When Her Husband Told Her She Wasn’t Going To Work, She Laughed – But Then He Handed Her A Note
-
This 2,000-Year-Old Chinese Woman Is The World’s Most Immaculately Preserved Mummy
-
When Museum Staff Opened This Crumpled-Up Parcel, They Discovered A 2,000-Year-Old Secret
-
Anna Nicole Smith’s Daughter Is All Grown Up Now, And It’s Startling How Much She Looks Like Her Mom
-
This Mom And Her Girls Let Their Hair Grow Insanely Long, And It’s Got Be Seen To Be Believed
-
Glen Campbell’s Wife Has Explained Why He’s Faded From The Spotlight, And It’s Heartbreaking
-
When This Dad Asked His Kids For Forgiveness, Mom Wrote A Letter About How She “Broke”
-
The Truth Behind Richard Simmons’ Disappearance May Have Finally Been Revealed