This Mom And Her Girls Let Their Hair Grow Insanely Long, And It’s Got Be Seen To Be Believed

Imagine not being able to stand up in the shower to wash your hair because the sheer weight of it when wet drags you to the floor. For one woman in the United States, this is part of her everyday life.

Tere Lynn Svetlecich Russell is an Illinois woman with a difference. It’s the 46-year-old’s unusual physical appearance that sets her apart from everyone else. And it’s what first caught her husband’s eye.

The fuss is all about her hair. And you only need to take one look at it to see why. Her stunning locks which cascade down her back measured an incredible 74 inches long in 2014.

