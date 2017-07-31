Mom Shocked The World With Her Tanning Addiction. Now She’s Suing Her Child’s School Over Sunburn

She became famous years ago in somewhat bizarre circumstances, but this time she’s making waves for a very different reason. Indeed, half a decade on, the gloves are off and she’s ready for a fight.
You may remember the name Patricia Krentcil. She hit the headlines back in 2012, and it wasn’t for the best reasons. In fact, she was arrested on a child endangerment charge – and the child in question was her five-year-old daughter.
The whole incident allegedly took place at a tanning salon. Krentcil, who was locally known as “Tan Mom,” had a history of frequenting tanning beds. Indeed, she reportedly went to top up her tan every single day.
