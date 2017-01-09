ADVERTISEMENT

Image: via BBC / Vimeo/Suffolk Police
Image: via BBC News / Vimeo/Suffolk Police

It’s early Saturday morning in a sleepy English town, and the previous night’s revelers are slowly making their way home. In a pizza joint, a young man happily plays a game with strangers before heading into the darkness. But suddenly, events take a sinister turn; a camera catches footage of him turning right into the shadows, never to be seen again.

Image: Twitter/Danny Smith
Image: via Twitter/Danny Smith

Twenty-three-year-old Corrie Mckeague was stationed at RAF Honington, a base near the town of Bury St. Edmunds in Suffolk, England. Born in Perth, Scotland, he spent his childhood in Cupar and Dunfermline on the Scottish coast.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: via Midweek Herald
Image: via Midweek Herald

Despite harboring an ambition to join the armed forces, Mckeague initially trained as a hair stylist after leaving school. However, he soon had a change of heart and headed to Perth College University to train as a fitness instructor.

ADVERTISEMENT
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT