It’s early Saturday morning in a sleepy English town, and the previous night’s revelers are slowly making their way home. In a pizza joint, a young man happily plays a game with strangers before heading into the darkness. But suddenly, events take a sinister turn; a camera catches footage of him turning right into the shadows, never to be seen again.
Twenty-three-year-old Corrie Mckeague was stationed at RAF Honington, a base near the town of Bury St. Edmunds in Suffolk, England. Born in Perth, Scotland, he spent his childhood in Cupar and Dunfermline on the Scottish coast.
Despite harboring an ambition to join the armed forces, Mckeague initially trained as a hair stylist after leaving school. However, he soon had a change of heart and headed to Perth College University to train as a fitness instructor.
