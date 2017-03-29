Moms Leave Their Babies Asleep In Sub-Zero Weather – And The Reason Why Has Swept The Internet

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a parent’s responsibility to keep their offspring safe. They feed their child, clothe them and keep them warm when the winter arrives. Some parents may not even take their babies outside when the temperatures drop too far. In Nordic countries, however, where winters are notoriously cold, it’s not unusual to see a stroller containing a sleeping baby parked outside a coffee shop, while mom casually tucks into a coffee and pastry inside. In fact, it’s perfectly normal.

Leaving a sleeping baby in a stroller outside may seem reckless or even dangerous to most U.S. parents. It’s an idea that would seem doubly so in the depths of winter. In fact, it’s a parent’s natural reaction to want to keep their kids warm indoors during long, dark winter months.

Scandinavians, however, take an entirely different approach to parenting. In Stockholm, Sweden, for example, it’s not unusual for daytime temperatures to often drop below freezing. And when the thermometer reads a biting 23 ºF, an unusual sight emerges.

