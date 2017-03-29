Moms Leave Their Babies Asleep In Sub-Zero Weather – And The Reason Why Has Swept The Internet

It’s a parent’s responsibility to keep their offspring safe. They feed their child, clothe them and keep them warm when the winter arrives. Some parents may not even take their babies outside when the temperatures drop too far. In Nordic countries, however, where winters are notoriously cold, it’s not unusual to see a stroller containing a sleeping baby parked outside a coffee shop, while mom casually tucks into a coffee and pastry inside. In fact, it’s perfectly normal.
Leaving a sleeping baby in a stroller outside may seem reckless or even dangerous to most U.S. parents. It’s an idea that would seem doubly so in the depths of winter. In fact, it’s a parent’s natural reaction to want to keep their kids warm indoors during long, dark winter months.
Scandinavians, however, take an entirely different approach to parenting. In Stockholm, Sweden, for example, it’s not unusual for daytime temperatures to often drop below freezing. And when the thermometer reads a biting 23 ºF, an unusual sight emerges.
The 26,000-Year-Old Footprints In This Cave Offer A Glimpse Of The Earliest Human-Dog Relationships
Years After This Elephant Was Separated From Her Mom As A Baby, Rescuers Made A Stunning Discovery
Harry Potter’s Viktor Krum Has Totally Transformed Himself, And You Might Not Even Recognize Him Now
In 1987 This Disgraced Politician Did The Unimaginable In Front Of TV Cameras
20 Times Students Taught Their Teachers A Lesson
20 Crazed Cats Who Are Definitely In Touch With Their Satanic Side
After A Grieving Mom Found A Heartless Note On Her Daughter’s Memorial, A Man Pulled Over In His Car
20 Strange Facts About Johnny Depp That Reveal What He’s Really Like
This Starving Baby Elephant Was So Thin That A Rescuer Didn’t Know If She’d Make It
This Shipping Container May Look Ordinary From The Outside, But Inside It’s A Stunning Family Home
20 Behind-The-Scenes Facts From The Big Bang Theory That Even The Geekiest Fans Don’t Know
This Guy Was Driving In Sub-Zero Weather When He Spotted A Frozen Bundle By The Roadside