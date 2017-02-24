The 20 Most Insane Things People Have Discovered In Their Backyards

ADVERTISEMENT

Backyards tend to be fairly humdrum places where we relax, grow vegetables and flowers, and play when we’re children. But sometimes they can hold extraordinary secrets. Indeed, over the years, people have found everything from unexploded bombs and large caches of marijuana to mammoth bones and human remains in them. Here are 20 of the most astonishing things discovered in the world’s backyards.

20. Fallout shelter museum

When Chris and Colleen Otcasek bought their new home in Woodland Hills, California, in 2013 they were tipped off that the backyard included a nuclear fallout shelter. But they didn’t expect it to be perfectly preserved with all kinds of vintage tinned foods, sleeping bags and magazines. Alvin Kaufmann, a nuclear engineer, had built and kitted out the shelter in 1961.

19. A familiar ring

Swede Lena Paahlsson mislaid her wedding ring in 1995. The loss was especially vexing as she’d designed it herself. Sixteen years later, years during which her family had searched high and low for the ring, Lena was picking carrots in her garden. And there it was, lodged around a carrot. “The carrot was sprouting in the middle of the ring. It is quite incredible,” Lena’s husband Ola told the Dagens Nyheter newspaper.

