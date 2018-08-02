This Mysterious Boat Washed Up On Ireland’s Coast, And There Wasn’t A Single Trace Of Any Crew

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents of County Mayo in Ireland got quite the surprise in the fall of 2016, when a boat appeared on a local beach completely out of the blue. And when officials subsequently went to investigate the mysterious vessel, they were amazed by what they discovered.

The waters off the west coast of Ireland can be wild at the best of times. So when an unusual boat was spotted bobbing about aimless on the ocean in November 2016, onlookers were deeply concerned for any passengers that might have been trapped inside. As a result, a rescue crew set out to recover the vessel and bring it to dry land. But when the team got inside the boat, they were shocked to discover that no one was on board.

Situated on Ireland’s Atlantic coast, County Mayo is the third largest Irish county and has a population of over 130,000 people. Furthermore, the area is known for its imposing rocky sea cliffs – some of which are among the tallest in Europe.

