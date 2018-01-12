After Finding This Mysterious Object In His Pig’s Gut, A Chinese Villager’s Life Changed Forever

ADVERTISEMENT

Pig farming isn’t exactly a glamorous occupation. Like many agricultural jobs it’s hard work offering relatively little reward. So nobody would expect a small-scale country farmer to ever achieve riches. Yet that’s exactly what happened to one villager in China, who unexpectedly landed himself a fortune while just going about his daily business.

China may have a rapidly growing economy, but rural life in the country is still far from easy. In fact, many villagers still live beneath the poverty line and struggle for basic necessities. Furthermore, education in some areas is woefully underfunded. Indeed, it is estimated that in places, less than half the population attended high school.

The income gap between urban and rural dwellers in China is vast. In 2016 the average disposable income for a city family was about $5,200 a year, but in rural areas it was just $1,900. In fact, most farmers grow just enough for their own household’s needs. Within villages, families often still lead basic lives in wooden houses, although many now enjoy modern conveniences like televisions.

