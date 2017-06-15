This Mysterious Sea Monster Washed Ashore, And Scientists Had Never Seen Anything Like It Before

ADVERTISEMENT

It was in early January 2014 that scientists found a monster of the deep in the shallow waters of Laguna Ojo de Liebre. This lagoon is on Mexico’s Pacific coast, in the northwest of the Mexican province of Baja California Sur. Laguna Ojo de Liebre ¬– “eye of the hare lagoon” – is part of the Vizcaíno Biosphere Reserve, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The area, once called Scammon’s Lagoon, and the surrounding waters provide excellent habitats for a wide variety of marine species and waterfowl. For example, harbor seals, blue whales, gray whales and four species of marine turtles are all to be found here. What’s more, many of the animals use these waters as their breeding grounds.

However, this particular creature was entirely unfamiliar. Once experts lifted it out of the water and were able to examine it closely, they realized what it was. Moreover, the animal was so astonishingly rare that there were no known previous scientific records of it.

