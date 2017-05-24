This Mysterious Sea Monster Washed Up On Shore, And It’s Left Scientists Completely Perplexed

By Harry Slater
May 24, 2017
Seram Island might look like a paradise, what with its tropical jungles and gorgeous blue waters. But recently something washed up there that looks like it’s been pulled straight out of a nightmare. And it’s not just the locals who have been confused by the giant blob. Scientists have been stumped, too.

The discovery was made by Asrul Tuanakot, a local fisherman. When he first saw the shape bobbing around in the water close to the shore, he thought that it could have been a grounded boat. But, as he looked closer, it’s likely he realized that the massive thing in the water wasn’t anything man-made.

It’s easy to see why Tuanakot thought the mystery object could have been a boat. At almost 50 feet long, it’s absolutely enormous. Plus, it was nighttime when he first stumbled across it. But surely it wouldn’t have taken him long to realize that what he had actually found was the corpse of some giant ocean beast.

