NASA Has Released A Photograph Of A Mysterious Spaceship That Crash-landed In Utah

It’s November 2018, and NASA’s Astronomy Picture Of The Day (APOD) is ready to go live. But rather than the usual galaxies and nebulas that wow amateur stargazers around the world, this image features something almost too incredible to believe – the mangled remains of a spaceship that has crash-landed on earth.

Ever since mysterious flaming discs were spotted in the skies over Ancient Egypt, mankind has been obsessed with the idea of visitors from the heavens. In fact, strange aerial phenomena have occurred all around the world over the years, from the ominous shapes that loomed over Nuremberg in 1561 to the mysterious “foo fighters” spotted by pilots during World War II.

As the 1940s drew to a close, the idea of the flying saucer had become firmly implanted in the public imagination. And as the shadow of the Cold War fell across America, these unidentified crafts began to be considered a potential threat to security. Eventually, in 1952, the United States Air Force launched Project Blue Book, an official investigation into the strange sightings.

