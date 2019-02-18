Here’s Why This Forbidden Hawaiian Island Is Completely Off-Limits To The Public

ADVERTISEMENT

Since 1952 the Hawaiian island of Niihau has been largely off-limits to the general public. As a result, the so-called “Forbidden Island” has captured the imagination of avid travelers, who hope to tick the inaccessible location off their bucket lists.

Upon first impressions, Niihau looks much like any other Hawaiian island. It lies over 27 kilometers southwest of the island of Kauai, and is separated by a stretch of water known as the Kaulakahi Channel. The lone piece of land is ten by 30 kilometers in size, and is thought to be nearly five million years old.

Geographically, Niihau sits on an extinct volcano, which had a landslide on its eastern side. Inland, there are several wetland habitats which are home to a series of native birds including the Hawaiian duck, Hawaiian stilt and the critically endangered Brighamia insignis plant.

