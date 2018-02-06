Nine Weeks After This Buddhist Monk Died, People Exhumed His Corpse Only To See Him Smiling

ADVERTISEMENT

Luang Phor Pian was a highly respected Buddhist monk, so he was afforded full burial honors when he died in December 2017. One of the rites involved exhuming his body so that it could be dressed in clean robes. But when devotees opened Pian’s coffin nine weeks after his death, they were astonished by what they saw.

Buddhism is central to the people of Thailand’s culture. Indeed, some 95 percent of Thais follow the Theravada school of Buddhism, which is the country’s official religion. Theravada Buddhism also has many followers in the neighboring countries of Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos.

ADVERTISEMENT

Theravada Buddhism, which originated in Sri Lanka as long ago as 250 BC, is regarded as being a more conservative strand of the religion. Furthermore, if you visit Thailand, you’ll see evidence of the nation’s dedication to Theravada Buddhism all around you.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT