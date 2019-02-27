This Creepy Paranormal Picture Was Found Decades Ago – And It’s Still Freaking People Out

ADVERTISEMENT

In October 1972 a photographer stood at the entry of a wedding reception in Paisley, Scotland, snapping pictures of everyone who arrived to celebrate. A pair of couples stood for their snapshot, and nothing seemed amiss until the photographer developed the photo – and it revealed a sight that still terrifies viewers to this day.

If you’ve ever captured a photo with a translucent white sphere floating in it, some believe that you have snapped a photo of the unliving. On the website Skeptoid – an award-winning, science-focused podcast – host Brian Dunning tries to explain the phenomenon, writing, “The usual hypothesis presented by believers is that orbs represent spirits of dead people…”

But this claim comes with little evidence to back it up. Dunning continued, “There are no plausible hypotheses that describe the mechanism by which a person who dies will become a hovering ball of light that appears on film but is invisible to the eye,” he explained. “There are lots of other things that a dead person might become, presumably.”

