People Claim This Mysterious “Bottomless Pit” Has The Power To Bring Animals Back From The Dead

ADVERTISEMENT

It all kicked off with a late-night call to cult AM radio show Coast to Coast from a certain Mel Waters in 1997. Show host Art Bell was always keen to hear from listeners with tales of the weird and the paranormal. And Waters’ bizarre story included a dog being raised from the dead, secret army bases and UFOs in the countryside of Washington State.

This Mel Waters described an extraordinary geological phenomenon – a hole in the ground that extended to a depth of 80,000 feet. That’s deep indeed, more than 15 miles deep, or the length of around 222 football fields. As a result, Waters already had Bell’s attention – and his story just got wilder.

So, how many holes around the world are as deep as 80,000 feet? The answer is: none. The deepest known mineshaft across the entire planet is the Mponeng Gold Mine in South Africa. That’s only descends to around 13,000 feet. The Russians drilled a hole, the Kola Superdeep Borehole, back in 1989 to a depth of 40,000 feet, the deepest manmade hole ever made, although it has a diameter of just nine inches.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT