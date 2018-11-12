People Keep Saying They’ve Spotted The Sinister Mothman Flying Just Above The Streets Of Chicago

ADVERTISEMENT

John Amitrano was in the midst of a regular Friday night in Chicago. As he took a step outside of the bar where he worked, though, he noticed something strange in the sky above him. And it looked just like the same ominous creature that people have been claiming to see in the U.S. for the past 50 years.

All across America, there have been numerous reported sightings of paranormal figures. In fact, there are specific branches of pseudoscientific inquiry dedicated to investigating the existence of such creatures and beings. For example, ufology looks at the subject UFOs, while cryptozoology seeks to demonstrate that creatures described in folklore actually inhabit our world.

Cryptozoology, specifically, derives from studies by zoologists Ivan T. Sanderson and Bernard Heuvelmans. It generally ignores scientific consensus and oftentimes actively opposes it. The practice concerns itself with mystical creatures that have never been proven to exist, such as the chupacabra and Bigfoot.

