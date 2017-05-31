10 People Who’ve Sworn On Their Lives That They Were Abducted By Aliens

ADVERTISEMENT

A 1991 poll of some 6,000 Americans came to the conclusion that almost four million of them believed they had been abducted by aliens. Many of the alien-abduction stories that come to light are easy enough to debunk. But others seem to contain an amazing amount of vividly remembered detail and are told by people who seem to really believe that they are saying. So read on to learn more about 10 claims made by people who insisted they weren’t making it all up. From rural Scotland to the heart of Manhattan, the truth is out there…

10. Barney and Betty Hill

A postal-service employee and a social worker from Portsmouth, New Hampshire, might seem unlikely candidates for alien abduction. But that’s exactly what Barney and Betty Hill believed they were. It was a September evening in 1961 and the Hills were driving along U.S. Route 3 when they claimed they saw a bright light in the sky. According to the couple, they then stopped their car and scanned the night sky with binoculars.

Then, according to their account, Betty saw what she thought might be a UFO. They said they followed this strange craft. Barney got out of the car again and saw several human-like beings that seemed to be signaling. Panicked, Barney ran back to the car and drove off. Later, the Hills only seemed to have sketchy memories of what happened for the rest of their journey. Once home, Betty apparently noticed her clothes were cut and torn. Afterwards, she said she had dreamt that she’d been taken with Barney into the space ship and medically examined.

