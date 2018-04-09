20 People Who Each Got Insanely Lucky

ADVERTISEMENT

Star Wars’ Obi-Wan Kenobi may have once sagely said, “In my experience, there’s no such thing as luck,” but these people would have to disagree. After all, their fortune can really only be described as incredibly good luck. From the multiple-lottery winners to the guy who found hundreds of thousands of dollars of gold coins in an old piano, most of us can only hope to be as fortunate.

20. This double lottery winner

In 1999 Bill Morgan spent 14 minutes clinically dead after a bad reaction to medicine. But 12 days later, he awoke from his coma, apparently totally healthy. Clearly realizing life is short, he proposed to his girlfriend and bought a scratch ticket that won him a $23,000 car. Then while recreating his jackpot for a local news station, he somehow netted himself another $350,000 on camera with the second scratch ticket.

19. This Swedish wife

Back in 1995, Lena Påhlsson removed her custom-designed wedding ring to do some baking – and seemingly lost it forever. That is, until 16 years later, when she miraculously discovered the long-lost ring wrapped around a carrot in her vegetable patch. Yes, the stars seemingly aligned to return the ring to the Swede, whose husband Ola theorized that it must have ended up in the compost used to fertilize the garden.

