This Rocker Has Injected Snake Venom For 30 Years – And It May Lead To A Medical Breakthrough

Hopefully, you’ve never been bitten by a snake. After all, having venom injected directly into your bloodstream sounds like a pretty horrible prospect. Well, it does to most of us, anyway. But it’s something that Steve Ludwin swears by. And there’s even a chance that it’s doing him a world of good.

Ever since he was young, Ludwin has been fascinated by animals of all kinds, but especially reptilian creatures. He was born in the United States and it was there, in Connecticut, that he caught his first snake. “It was a small, non-venomous garter snake,” Ludwin told The Guardian. And that was just the start.

Ludwin subsequently started bringing more snakes back to his house. He spent plenty of time reading about them as well. And by 1976 – at the age of just 10 – he’d convinced his parents to let him get his first pet snake. It was by no-means a small creature, though. In fact, it was a boa constrictor, which can grow to 13 feet in length.

