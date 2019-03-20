Scientists May Have Discovered A Parallel Universe – When It Apparently Bumped Into Our Own

ADVERTISEMENT

The idea of multiple, parallel universes existing beyond the scope of our own is enormously exciting. Imagine the prospect of infinite other versions of yourself, all with wildly different lives. One of them might be an international sports star; another might be a Nobel Prize winner. It’s fun to think about, but it’s still just an idea. Now, though, scientists think they may have discovered proof of a parallel universe. And the evidence suggests that it might have once crashed into our own.

There are swathes of modern-day science that sound like they’d fit better into science fiction. Indeed, some concepts feel like they’ve come straight out of the movies. For example, the tractor beam that pulled the Millennium Falcon towards the Death Star in Star Wars could become real. And it could be sooner than you think, according to NASA engineer Paul Stysley.

Nevertheless, few sci-fi concepts sound as implausible in reality as the idea of parallel universes. Yet they’ve been a popular crutch for pop culture stories for decades. For instance, The Wizard of Oz distinguished between two separate, parallel worlds – one magical, one mundane – by filming one in color.

