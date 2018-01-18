17 Times People Hung Onto Their Homes And Suffered The Consequences

ADVERTISEMENT

These extreme examples of urban development will make you thank your lucky stars that you live in a property not bordered by a highway or surrounded by a moat. Unless, that is, you live in a castle and the moat is a key feature.

There are different ways to describe those who have decided to stay put. People who refuse to accept a substantial monetary offer are sometimes termed holdouts. Or, if you’re a real estate developer, they’re probably referred to as pests. But it’s hard to blame people for occasionally making a stand against commercial developments. After all, bricks and mortar have an extraordinary emotional value to some that simply cannot be bought.

In China, there are those who refuse to move to pave the way for new construction projects. These residences are called “nail houses,” an expression conceived in the 21st century. It seems that the times we live in require a label for the growing number of examples of such resistance. According to Business Insider, they are so named because “they stick out like a nail that can’t be hammered down.” Chinese law dictates that buildings cannot be demolished without consent from owners.

