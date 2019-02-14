A Sinkhole Swallowed Up A Farm In New Zealand – And The Chasm Revealed A Spectacular Sight

ADVERTISEMENT

After record rainfall on New Zealand’s North Island in May 2018, a farm worker noticed a sinkhole had formed overnight, but he couldn’t quite see its size until the sun came up. And with the light of day, he realized that the earth had cracked open, creating a fissure that stretched hundreds of feet and swallowed up pasture once roamed by cows.

Sinkholes that make headlines seem to open instantly, but some can actually take thousands of years to form. They commonly appear in areas which have limestone within their terrain. The sedimentary rock is easily infiltrated and dissolved by rainwater that becomes acidic after percolating through soil – and gathering a bit of carbon dioxide.

The absorbed carbon dioxide makes rainwater react with decaying plants. And it’s this process that transforms runoff into acidic water. As this liquid makes its way to the limestone layer, it fills the rock’s cracks and very slowly begins to dissolve it. Over time, cavities in the limestone layer become larger and larger.

