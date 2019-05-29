Here Are The Details All Parents Should Know About The Dangers Of The Snapchat Shell-On Challenge

ADVERTISEMENT

In early 2018 there were reports of teenagers taking part in the Tide Pod Challenge. But in 2019 there’s a new fad on social media. And while the so-called Shell-On Challenge may not be as harmful as consuming laundry detergent, it’s no less bizarre. And parents need to know the dangers.

Teenagers can sometimes be easily influenced by peer pressure. Some might be coerced into doing things they know are wrong or dangerous, just to fit in or feel accepted. And when they have access to social media, that influence can emerge from far beyond a teen’s immediate circle of friends.

Social media has changed the way we interact with people and the world around us. Snapchat in particular can offer an instant response between its users, due to the brief timeframe that messages are available. And within the context of a world defined by social media, a funny and popular form of humor has emerged. This is the meme.

