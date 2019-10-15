For 13 years an unusual sound haunted Jerry and Sylvia Lynn. A soft noise, gradually growing louder, emanated from the walls of their home in the township of Ross, Pennsylvania. Every night at around the same time, the bizarre and erratic din escalated. That was until a repairman uncovered the source of the noise.
A Strange Noise Sounded In This House’s Walls For 13 Years. Then A Repairman Finally Found The Cause
Many houses make noises that can sound quite ghostly but are nonetheless usually pretty easily explained. A creaking door, for example, is a sound effect often used in horror movies to build tension among the audience. However, in the average home it’s likely to be nothing more than an indication that a hinge needs some oil.