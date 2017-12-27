This Teen Fell Asleep While Fleeing A Hurricane. But When She Awoke She Was Far Away From Home

ADVERTISEMENT

With a hurricane hurtling straight for land, those in its path have no choice but to flee. The swirling storms tend to bring whipping, high-speed winds, rain and even walls of water straight from the sea, often causing dangerous floods.

That type of forecast is bad enough, but in September 2017, the strongest hurricane that the Atlantic Ocean had ever seen was tearing through the Caribbean towards Florida. As a result, the governor of the Sunshine State ordered residents in the storm’s path to evacuate.

So, like many others, 18-year-old Claire Connelly made her way from her university in south Florida to her home elsewhere in the United States to weather the storm. But her evacuation didn’t quite go as planned. At the end of her journey, in fact, she woke up and was horrified to find herself miles away from the safety of home.

