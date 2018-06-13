When Thieves Looked Inside This Stolen U-Haul, They Ditched The Trailer And Ran Away Fast

ADVERTISEMENT

In September 2017 a group of thieves made off with an SUV and U-Haul trailer that were parked outside a New Mexico hotel. But the robbers had no idea that they’d find something very unusual inside that trailer. And when they did, they may have realized that they had made a huge mistake in taking it.

A woman and her husband had spent the night at the Residence Inn by Marriott in Albuquerque. And as they slept, they left their black SUV with a U-Haul trailer attached in the parking lot – presumably thinking that both were safe. But in the early hours of September 11, 2017, both the vehicle and its attachment were stolen.

The couple in question had traveled from Oklahoma to New Mexico. They were making their way to Kirtland but had made a stop in Albuquerque overnight. And that’s when the thieves seized their opportunity to take the pair’s vehicle and rented trailer.

