20 Things That Are Normal To Americans But Bizarre To Everyone Else On The Planet

Life in America is absolutely one-of-a-kind – and that’s both a good and bad thing. Or rather, it’s mostly a strange thing, at least to the rest of the world. Indeed, there are plenty of customs in the U.S. that must seem totally bizarre to everyone else, from supermassive cars to the most confusing unit system ever seen.

20. Air con addiction

Is there anything more fundamental to American life than the air conditioner? Maybe, but maybe not, considering how heavily the U.S. relies on it to manipulate temperatures. For the rest of the world, it’s absolutely baffling, particularly considering the environmental cost. But it’s so universal in the U.S. that it probably doesn’t cross anyone’s minds how weird it is.

19. Frequent commercial breaks

Imagine sitting through an episode of The Simpsons, only to have it cut to commercials straight after the intro. And then again every few minutes, including between the end of the episode and the credits. Sounds insane, right? Well, that’s exactly what Americans have to put up with.

