20 Things So Extraordinary You Have To See Them To Believe Them

Sometimes, it’s hard to take someone’s word for it. After all, there are things in this world that just sound impossible at face value. And that’s why photographs are so important: some things you just have to see to believe. Indeed, from amazing animals to self-mummifying monks, these 20 extraordinary things will blow your mind – but only because we have the evidence to back them up.

When life gives you lemons, ask for… bigger lemons. Because no, this person doesn’t just have incredibly small hands: this is actually an incredibly large lemon. Apparently, it grew on a regular lemon tree, so quite how it got so large is anyone’s guess. All we know is, it’s going to make for some massive lemonade.

Who knew starfish could be so contemplative? Perhaps we don’t give our seafaring friends enough credit – dolphins aside, that is. Indeed, it looks like there’s a new smartest being in the ocean. Or at least, there’s something we can relate to while we’re having our next existential crisis. We feel you, starfish.

