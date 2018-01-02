This 34-Year-Old Woman Enrolled In 10th Grade – And Deceived An Entire School

ADVERTISEMENT

Charity Johnson refused to act her age. The older she became, the younger she pretended to be. By the time that she was 34, she was masquerading as a 16-year-old sophomore at New Life Christian School in the town of Longview, Texas. And her act was so believable that her teachers and fellow students had no idea that she was a fully grown woman.

“She was always scheming,” Ray Ward, a 66-year-old resident of Longview told BuzzFeed in 2014. “She tried to read you. You’re not even thinking about her reading you like that, not a 14- or 15-year-old. She was doing what a grown woman would do. But we didn’t take her to be no grown woman.”

In fact, Charity was a serial con artist. From Texas to North Carolina, Maryland to New Jersey, Charity reeled in scores of unwitting dupes before finally getting caught in May 2014. But despite her long record of deception, students at New Life hold no grudges against her. Instead, they miss her company…

