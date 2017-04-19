This 8th Grader Went To Buy Lunch With A $2 Bill, But Police Suspected She’d Committed A Felony

ADVERTISEMENT

When 15-year-old Danesiah Neal from Houston, Texas, handed over money for her school lunch, she never expected the day to turn out the way it did. Because this one simple action got Neal into some serious trouble.

The story began in 2015 at Houston’s Christa McAuliffe Middle School, part of the Fort Bend Independent School District (ISD). Neal, then 13, queued up for her lunch like she did every day. And, when she got to the end of the line, she pulled out a $2 bill to pay for it.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, the teenager’s grandmother had given Neal the money to cover the cost of the lunch. However, the teenager was stopped in her tracks by staff manning the canteen till. They wouldn’t accept the money. But why not?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT