This Man Escaped Prison And Evaded Capture For 56 Years – But Now The Truth Has Finally Emerged

In a city in Northern Ohio, Frank Freshwaters is locked up in a notorious prison, facing years behind bars for a careless crime. But suddenly, an opportunity presents itself. As a result, Freshwaters disappears, escaping punishment for his wrongdoings. And for 56 years, he manages to elude the authorities – but now his day of reckoning his finally come.

The story started back in 1957, when 20-year-old Freshwaters was living in Akron, OH. One July evening, he was driving through the city when he caused an accident that would change his life. While going over the speed limit, Freshwaters struck and killed 24-year-old Eugene Flynt as he was crossing the road.

The following year, Freshwaters found himself in court charged with second-degree manslaughter in relation to Flynt’s death. He pleaded guilty and was subsequently handed a prison sentence of up to 20 years. However, the young man got lucky and found his punishment suspended.

