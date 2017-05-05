This Man Was Lost At Sea For 438 Days. His Epic Story Will Astonish You

By Suzi Marsh
May 5, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: STR/AFP/Getty Images / HILARY HOSIA/AFP/Getty Images

On a tiny, remote island in the Pacific Ocean, a wild and ragged man stumbles ashore. As rescuers begin to cluster around him, it’s clear that he’s been at sea for a very long time. But as José Salvador Alvarenga’s story begins to unfold, few can believe the epic journey that’s taken him some 6,700 miles from home.

Image: JOSE CABEZAS/AFP/Getty Images

On November 17, 2012, Alvarenga was preparing to leave the village of Costa Azul in Chiapas, Mexico, for a fishing trip. Usually, his friend Ray Perez went with him, but that day Perez was unable to make it. Instead, Alvarenga asked 22-year-old local soccer player to go in Perez’s place.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: YURI CORTEZ/AFP/Getty Images

Ezequiel Córdoba and Alvarenga had never chatted before, let alone work together. But the fisherman promised him $50, and Córdoba agreed. Together, they left Costa Azul aboard Alvarenga’s 25-foot fishing boat. For the next 30 hours, they planned to fish for sharks, sailfish and marlins in the deep ocean.

ADVERTISEMENT
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT