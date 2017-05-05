On a tiny, remote island in the Pacific Ocean, a wild and ragged man stumbles ashore. As rescuers begin to cluster around him, it’s clear that he’s been at sea for a very long time. But as José Salvador Alvarenga’s story begins to unfold, few can believe the epic journey that’s taken him some 6,700 miles from home.
On November 17, 2012, Alvarenga was preparing to leave the village of Costa Azul in Chiapas, Mexico, for a fishing trip. Usually, his friend Ray Perez went with him, but that day Perez was unable to make it. Instead, Alvarenga asked 22-year-old local soccer player to go in Perez’s place.
Ezequiel Córdoba and Alvarenga had never chatted before, let alone work together. But the fisherman promised him $50, and Córdoba agreed. Together, they left Costa Azul aboard Alvarenga’s 25-foot fishing boat. For the next 30 hours, they planned to fish for sharks, sailfish and marlins in the deep ocean.
-
A Group Of Men Harassed This Woman From Their Work Van, So She Gave Them Just What They Deserved
-
As This Dad Picked Up His 6-Year-Old From School, He Suddenly Poured Water All Over His Pants
-
This Teen Was Missing For 24 Years. Then Police Uncovered The Truth, And It Was Dark Beyond Belief
-
This Man Was Lost At Sea For 438 Days. His Epic Story Will Astonish You
-
This Is The Reason Why You Should Never Stand On A Centipede If You Find One In Your Home
-
Jimmy Kimmel Has Opened Up About His New Son, And What He Had To Say Is Heartbreaking
-
This Woman Thought Her Dog Had Been Bitten By Bugs – But Then She Realized The Horrifying Truth
-
For Over 40 Years, This Photographer Took Pictures Of The Same Buildings As They Fell Into Decay
-
This Man Was Found Adrift At Sea After 6 Days. But When Police Dug Deeper, The Story Took A Twist
-
Doctors Said She Had Strep Throat – But When Her Limbs Left Her In Agony, The Horrific Truth Emerged
-
After This Mom Disappeared, Police Uncovered The Disturbing Truth About Her Double Life
-
Willow Smith Has Totally Grown Up, And Here’s What She’s Doing Now