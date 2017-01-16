Little Richard Sandrak rose to fame in his childhood as a mini bodybuilder. Indeed, he came from a sporty background: his father Pavel was an award-winning martial artist and his mother competed in aerobics.
Sandrak was born in the Ukraine in 1992. A couple of years later, the family upped sticks to Pennsylvania. It was here that Pavel introduced his son to weightlifting at the very tender age of two.
Realizing his son’s potential, Pavel shifted the family once again, this time to California. The reason? It was hoped Sandrak would have a shot at the spotlight. Moreover, this was no half-hearted effort – the family even employed a trainer to coach their iron-pumping son.
