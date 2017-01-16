ADVERTISEMENT

Image: YouTube/Inside Edition
Little Richard Sandrak rose to fame in his childhood as a mini bodybuilder. Indeed, he came from a sporty background: his father Pavel was an award-winning martial artist and his mother competed in aerobics.

Image: Facebook/Pavel Sandrak
Sandrak was born in the Ukraine in 1992. A couple of years later, the family upped sticks to Pennsylvania. It was here that Pavel introduced his son to weightlifting at the very tender age of two.

Image: Facebook/Richard Sandrak
Realizing his son’s potential, Pavel shifted the family once again, this time to California. The reason? It was hoped Sandrak would have a shot at the spotlight. Moreover, this was no half-hearted effort – the family even employed a trainer to coach their iron-pumping son.

