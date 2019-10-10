At a remote lake in British Columbia, Canada, a boat glides through the murky waters. On board, Max Werenka, just 13-years-old, is guiding the authorities to an ominous spot. And when they can’t see what lies beneath the surface, he bravely straps on his GoPro camera and dives in. The resulting footage later reveals something horrifying – and helps to solve a decades-old cold case.
This Teen Dove Into A Lake With His GoPro, And The Footage Helped Solve A 27-Year-Old Cold Case
In August 2019 Werenka was staying at Griffin Lake, a popular holiday spot he had visited on hundreds of occasions This time, though, things were a little different. While out exploring, the teenager noticed something strange glistening underneath the water. It was an out-of-place object that had a distinctly man-made look.