In 1948 A Fighter Pilot Pursued A Mystery Speeding Craft – But Then It Vanished Into Thin Air

It’s October 1, 1948 and Lieutenant George Gorman of the North Dakota Air National Guard is piloting his P-51 Mustang. His buddies peel off, but Gorman decides to spend a little more time flying through the night sky over Fargo, North Dakota. So far, so routine – but what’s about to happen will put Gorman on the world’s front pages.

Now flying alone, Gorman spotted something strange in the sky. He thought it might be the light of another plane. In fact, there was another aircraft flying near Gorman, a Piper Cub light plane. But the control tower at Gorman’s base, Hector Airport, had already informed him about the Piper. And Gorman could see it flying about 500 feet beneath him.

But it wasn’t the Piper that had caught Gorman’s attention. It was something else speeding through the cloudless night sky. And whatever it was had apparently not been picked up on the Hector control tower radar. It had only seen the Piper, so this unidentified aircraft was a mystery. With that in mind, Gorman decided to investigate.

