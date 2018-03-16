UFO Hunters Claim They’ve Discovered An Alien Spaceship On An Isolated Island Near Antarctica

ADVERTISEMENT

Somewhere in the remote wilds of Antarctica, a strange object is spotted abandoned on the frozen floor. Using satellite technology, enthusiasts thousands of miles away speculate on its mysterious origins. But is it evidence of visitors from outer space, or is something more mundane at work?

Ever since mankind first began looking to the stars, we have dreamed about the alien civilizations that might exist in the farthest reaches of the universe. And as time has passed, our obsession has grown from science fiction into a genuine search for extraterrestrial life.

Today, scientists around the world conduct experiments designed to communicate with potential civilizations on different planets. And as radio telescopes scan the skies, some nations have spent millions sending probes and messages out past our solar system into the great unknown.

