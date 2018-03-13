This Is What Happens To A Dead Person’s Body In A Crematorium

ADVERTISEMENT

While life after death may be a mystery that continues to confound us, we’re at least able to control what happens to our bodies once we’ve left this mortal coil. And while many people still choose to be buried in cemeteries, cremation is becoming an increasingly popular choice. But few people know the reality of what actually goes on in a crematorium. Indeed, there’s more to the process than simply incinerating a body.

At one time, cremation was barely given a second thought by funeral companies. In fact, in 1980, fewer than 10 percent of people in the U.S. were cremated. But in the decades since, that trend has completely reversed. These days cremation is actually more popular in the U.S., and many other countries, than a traditional burial. In Japan, for instance, 99.97 percent of people were cremated in 2014.

ADVERTISEMENT

Losing a loved one is never easy. Moreover, the heartbreak and turmoil that follows can affect people for years. And in the immediate aftermath, having to organize a funeral can compound those feelings tenfold. But there are other factors to think about, too. One of these is cost, which may go some way to explaining the rise in cremations.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT